Three family pooches get hooked on kratom, owners given stern warning

The dogs – two mixed-breed pitbulls and a Thai canine – belong to a couple living in Pak Kret district.

One of the owners, Nueng Sukprasert, 41, had told reporters on Monday that he started to consume kratom leaves after they were officially removed from the list of banned narcotics last month.

However, his dogs have become addicted to the plant since they had a go at the leaves, which he had left on the table.

Nueng explained that the three canines had always become “irritable” whenever they were not given kratom. So he had no choice but to keep sharing the leaves with them, which has led to the addiction.

Responding to news, Watchdog Thailand warned the owner to stop feeding his dogs kratom as he could be charged with animal abuse under related laws.

The effect of kratom on dogs has not been concluded yet.