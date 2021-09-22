Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Three family pooches get hooked on kratom, owners given stern warning

Three pet dogs in Nonthaburi province have reportedly become addicted to kratom, a plant previously banned as a narcotic in Thailand, leading to the owners being warned that they could be charged with animal abuse.

The dogs – two mixed-breed pitbulls and a Thai canine – belong to a couple living in Pak Kret district.

One of the owners, Nueng Sukprasert, 41, had told reporters on Monday that he started to consume kratom leaves after they were officially removed from the list of banned narcotics last month.

However, his dogs have become addicted to the plant since they had a go at the leaves, which he had left on the table.

Nueng explained that the three canines had always become “irritable” whenever they were not given kratom. So he had no choice but to keep sharing the leaves with them, which has led to the addiction.

Responding to news, Watchdog Thailand warned the owner to stop feeding his dogs kratom as he could be charged with animal abuse under related laws.

The effect of kratom on dogs has not been concluded yet.

The government legalised the cultivation and sale of kratom from August 24. The move is to reduce expenses in the government sector and save judicial time.

However, processing of kratom leaves for use in food and drugs requires approval from the Food and Drug Administration before any sales.

Kratom leaves are popularly chewed fresh or boiled into tea to stimulate energy and reduce fatigue.

In Thailand, the leaves have been used as a remedy to cure dysentery, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

