Monday, September 13, 2021

Kratom can be grown, consumed and sold, ‘but not processed yet’

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday that people are allowed to consume, grow and sell kratom (Mitragyna speciosa), but cannot process the leaves into food, beverage or herbal concoctions for sale.

He made this remark to clarify doubts after the natural stimulant was removed from the country’s list of banned narcotics on August 24.

“People need to get a permit before they can process kratom leaves into other products for sale,” he said.

He added that the Public Health Ministry is planning to amend laws related to herbal products, medicine, food and cosmetics in a bid to allow people to process kratom leaves freely.

“However, for now, those who process kratom leaves into food or beverage can face between six months and two years in prison and/or a fine of between 5,000 and 20,000 baht,” Somsak added.

Published : September 10, 2021

