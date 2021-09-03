Manufacture of products using kratom require FDA permission

FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool announced on Thursday that the use of kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) for processed commercial products, such as food, drugs and herbal products, will need permission from the FDA.

The FDA has established an institution to provide advice on the products made using kratom and details on how to obtain permission efficiently.

The legally licensed products will display clearly the effectiveness and benefits of the product and will be safe for consumption.

Dr Withid also advised users to consult knowledgeable or experienced persons in the community before direct consumption of kratom.

Kratom was removed from the country's narcotics list on August 24. The plants are found mostly in the South, close to the border area. Kratom leaves are popularly chewed fresh or boiled into tea to stimulate energy and reduce fatigue.

In Thailand, it has been used as a remedy for dysentery, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.