Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Manufacture of products using kratom require FDA permission

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday warned that the processing of kratom leaves into food and drugs requires approval from the FDA before selling.

111

View

FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool announced on Thursday that the use of kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) for processed commercial products, such as food, drugs and herbal products, will need permission from the FDA.

The FDA has established an institution to provide advice on the products made using kratom and details on how to obtain permission efficiently.

The legally licensed products will display clearly the effectiveness and benefits of the product and will be safe for consumption.

Dr Withid also advised users to consult knowledgeable or experienced persons in the community before direct consumption of kratom.

Kratom was removed from the country's narcotics list on August 24. The plants are found mostly in the South, close to the border area. Kratom leaves are popularly chewed fresh or boiled into tea to stimulate energy and reduce fatigue.

In Thailand, it has been used as a remedy for dysentery, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Published : September 03, 2021

Related News

First kratom extraction plant to be set up in Surat Thani

Published : September 02, 2021

PSU studies use of kratom to treat drug addicts

Published : August 26, 2021

ALRO to push farmers to grow herbs with export potential in the EEC

Published : August 26, 2021

Private sector ups 2021 GDP forecast as Thailand’s Covid-19 situation improves

Published : September 01, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.