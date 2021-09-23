Emergency decree set to be extended for another 2 months

Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, chief of the National Security Council and chairman of the subcommittee, approved the proposal to extend the emergency decree until the end of November to control the spread of Covid-19. The decree had been due to expire at the end of this month.

The panel also resolved to delay the reopening of five tourist provinces for quarantine-free international travel. Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Phetchaburi were originally due to reopen on October 1 but the panel said this should be delayed until November 1.

The proposals will be presented for approval by a CCSA meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday (September 27).