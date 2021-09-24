Registration opens for travel subsidies on 3 million Thai trips

Rao Tiew Duay Kan offers a 40 per cent discount on hotel rooms and restaurants, capped at Bt3,000 per room night for a maximum 15 rooms or 15 nights. Participants also receive a Bt600 e-voucher when checking in at participating hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions as well as a 40 per cent flight refund when they check out, capped at Bt3,000 per person.

The subsidy scheme is limited to 2 million travellers, who must reserve rooms at least seven days in advance. Registration opens from today at www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com for Thai nationals aged 18 and over and covers room bookings from October 15 October to January 31 next year.

“Those who have already registered for the campaign in the first and second phases do not need to apply again. They can continue using their remaining subsidy from the abovementioned date,” said government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul.