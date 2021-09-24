Fri, September 24, 2021

in-focus

New park opens in central Bangkok

Bangkok opened a new public park this week – part of a pilot project to rejuvenate derelict urban spaces in one of Asia’s least green concrete jungles.

The Wat Hua Lamphong Rukkhaniwet Park stands on 2 rai (3,200 square metres) of unused land behind Rama IV Road in Bang Rak district (MRT: Sam Yan).

The park was set up under the crowdfunded We!Park project with support from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth).

The We!Park project aims to develop pocket parks throughout the city to offer stressed-out citizens relief from the dense urban environment.

Bangkok has one of the lowest ratios of public green space among big cities in Asia, with just 3.3 square metres per person, according to the Siemens Green City Index. That compares with 66 square metres per person in Singapore – Asia’s greenest city.

The Thai capital’s Green Bangkok 2030 scheme aims to increase public green space to 10 square metres per person over the next decade.

New park opens in central Bangkok New park opens in central Bangkok

Plots for the pocket parks were donated after the new land tax rate, effective since 2020, imposed a rate of up to 3 per cent on unused plots.

Wat Hua Lamphong Rukkhaniwet Park has been designed with a “garden next door” concept. The multi-use area is divided into playgrounds, running paths, outdoor gym and a vegetable garden. The park is open every day from 5am to 8pm.

New park opens in central Bangkok New park opens in central Bangkok

Related news:

Published : September 24, 2021

Related News

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Registration opens for travel subsidies on 3 million Thai trips

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Police arrest schoolboy protester over vandalised traffic booth

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Latest News

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Published : Sep 24, 2021

New park opens in central Bangkok

Published : Sep 24, 2021

BTS Group Holdings is joining hands with its allies to strengthen businesses

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.