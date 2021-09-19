Sunday, September 19, 2021

BMA sets up sharing pantries at four public parks

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set up more sharing pantries at four public parks in Bangkok in a bid to relieve peoples suffering due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The move was an extension of the “Too Pun Sook” (sharing pantries) project that started on September 6.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the project aimed to help people to survive the ongoing pandemic and enable kindhearted ones to donate foods and other necessities to help society.

"Initially, the Environment Department has set up sharing pantries at the entrance to four public parks, namely Lumpini, Saranrom, Rommani Thungsikan and Santiphap," he said.

"The department also called on companies, shops, civil society organisations and wealthy Bangkokians to participate in the project."

 

He added that Bangkokians wishing to donate can contact public park offices or security officers stationed near sharing pantries.

Nation Thailnad
