Shared pantries set up to help destitute Bangkokians

Aswin called on companies, shops, civil society organisations and wealthy Bangkokians to donate cooked or dried food, toiletries and medicines via pantries set up in the city’s 50 districts.

Bangkokians wishing to donate can call the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Office of Permanent Secretary at (02) 224 8651 or (02) 221 2141-69 extension 1280 or contact their local district office.