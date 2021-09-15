Jab bus rolls out to inject hope for homeless and vulnerable Bangkokians

A Bangkok Mobile Vaccination Unit (BMV) visited Ratchadamnoen Road in Phra Nakhon district, Hua Lamphong railway station in Pathum Wan, and Nana Road in Khlong Toei.
On arriving at the mobile vaccination unit, people are screened and asked to sign a vaccination consent form. Their ID card is then verified before they receive a dose of vaccine. They are then monitored for any side effects for 30 minutes before receiving an appointment for their second dose.
City Hall is using vaccination buses to make Covid-19 jabs freely available in the heart of communities, reaching vulnerable citizens who would otherwise be difficult to access.
The BMVs also mean residents don’t have to travel far for jabs, reducing the risk of the virus spreading via public transport. They can also be quickly redeployed to virus hotspots as needed.
District offices and public health centres are managing vaccination lists and queues to minimise waiting times and prevent crowding at BMVs. The jab buses are also targeting areas with high numbers of homeless people.
