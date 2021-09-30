Museum Siam offers a glimpse of Rattanakosin Island’s hidden stories

Also included in the event are art exhibitions and bazaars. The event is free of charge and will run for the entire month of October at Museum Siam, Sanam Chai Road, Tha Tien, Bangkok (Sanam Chai MRT Station, Exit 3).

The five most interesting highlights are:

• Glass Plate Photography Exhibition: This “Civilized Siam through Collodion Photography” exhibition is organised by Tuppawut Parinyapariwat from the RED LIGHT LAB STUDIO, which uses old analogue technology to capture images that look like they did 100 years ago. The exhibit is on the first floor of the museum and is open to visitors from 10am to 6pm from October 1-31.

• People in Pak Klong Talad Quarter: This street exhibition captures the stories of people and the history of Pak Klong Talad through the lens of “Nui” Sasamon, a young street photographer and alumna of Silapakorn University’s Faculty of Architecture. She was part of the team of students who initiated the Facebook page “Humans of Flower Market”. The exhibition will be held from October 15 to 17 from 10am to 8pm. It includes a flower arrangement workshop by expert florists from Flower Land and Dokmaai.com. Two rounds will be held daily and will be limited to 20 persons per round.