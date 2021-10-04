Three held for allegedly lobbing bomb at police car

The police pursued a group of teenagers who fled along Sarasin Road through Witthayu and Rama IV intersections. The police were able to arrest three of them at the entrance of Soi Sukhumvit 97/1, while the other one had escaped.



Initially, the perpetrators are Pichai, 30, the driver, Naruebeth, 26, and an 18-year old youth who allegedly threw a bomb-like object at the Lumpini police patrol car. The perpetrators were also found with marbles, a catapult, and an artificial explosive-like object, and are detained for further investigation.

