Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Three held for allegedly lobbing bomb at police car

Two men and a youth were arrested for allegedly throwing a bomb at a Lumpini police patrol car at Ratchaprasong Intersection on Monday morning. Another person involved in the incident managed to escape arrest.

The incident happened around 6am on Monday, while Lumpini police were on duty at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong Intersection. There were four men riding a motorcycle from Pratunam Intersection, heading towards Sala Daeng Intersection. When the motorcycle reached Ratchaprasong Intersection, one of the passengers allegedly threw a bomb-like object at the police’s patrol car and escaped through Ratchadamri Road.

The police pursued a group of teenagers who fled along Sarasin Road through Witthayu and Rama IV intersections. The police were able to arrest three of them at the entrance of Soi Sukhumvit 97/1, while the other one had escaped.


Initially, the perpetrators are Pichai, 30, the driver, Naruebeth, 26, and an 18-year old youth who allegedly threw a bomb-like object at the Lumpini police patrol car. The perpetrators were also found with marbles, a catapult, and an artificial explosive-like object, and are detained for further investigation.

