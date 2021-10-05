Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Moderna shipment ‘delayed by just 10 days’

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Moderna shipment ‘delayed by just 1...

In a bid to allay public fears, the Private Hospital Association said on Tuesday that the delivery of the first batch of Moderna vaccines had only been delayed by 10 days.

On Friday, importer Zuellig Pharma said the delivery of the first batch of 1.9 million Moderna doses had been pushed back by a month.

The association’s president Chalerm Harnpanich said all pressure is being placed on Zuellig Pharma to deliver 2 million doses of the vaccine within the fourth quarter of this year.

Of this batch, 40 per cent has been earmarked for people who have booked a shot.

He also said people who want a booster right away can opt for another brand this month and hold off on getting their Moderna booster by another three months. He said this batch can be stored for seven months.

The Moderna vaccine, developed using mRNA technology, is believed to be effective against the Delta variant of Covid-19. However, Chalerm warned that no vaccines available can protect recipients from the virus 100 per cent. Hence, he said, people should not be careless and practice all protection measures.

Related News

1.9 million doses of Moderna to land in Thailand this year

GPO promises some Moderna shots this month

60,000 Moderna doses headed for Chiang Mai

Published : October 05, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.