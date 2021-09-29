60,000 Moderna doses headed for Chiang Mai

The jabs will be distributed once the project gets the green light from the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee and the provincial governor.

Initially, the focus will be on five groups, namely disabled persons, seniors above the age of 70, medics working in remote areas, frontline workers and teachers.

The authorities will also survey the area to see who needs to be vaccinated urgently before doses are distributed more widely.

Chiang Mai was allocated 260 million baht for the purchase of vaccines and can borrow another 370 million baht from the government for additional doses.