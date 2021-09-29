Wed, September 29, 2021

60,000 Moderna doses headed for Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai will soon take delivery of 60,000 doses of the Modern vaccine that it had ordered for residents in the high-risk group, as well as those who did not have access to free jabs provided by the government.

The provincial administrative organisation said the vaccines had been bought for 69.6 million baht at 1,160 baht per dose.

The jabs will be distributed once the project gets the green light from the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee and the provincial governor.

Initially, the focus will be on five groups, namely disabled persons, seniors above the age of 70, medics working in remote areas, frontline workers and teachers.

The authorities will also survey the area to see who needs to be vaccinated urgently before doses are distributed more widely.

Chiang Mai was allocated 260 million baht for the purchase of vaccines and can borrow another 370 million baht from the government for additional doses.

Published : September 29, 2021


