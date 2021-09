Chiang Mai launches vaccine drive ahead of Oct 1 reopening

As of Monday, more than 500 guesthouse operators and staff had been jabbed in the Lam Chang community.

Community leader Weerawit Saengchak, however, believes reopening Chiang Mai will be impossible if people in all 13 key tourism communities have not received both their shots.

He also said restaurants, cafes, car rental shops and other tourism-related businesses in Lam Chang community are ready to reopen.