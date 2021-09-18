Saturday, September 18, 2021

Military chopper flies newborn to Chiang Mai for medical treatment

A military helicopter flew a sick baby from Mae Hong Son province to Chiang Mai for treatment.

The National Institute for Emergency Medicine instructed the helicopter assistant to transport the two-day-old newborn with hypoxemia and pulmonary hypertension.

The Pha Muang Force sent a helicopter with Medical Air Ambulance squadron from the Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

Meanwhile, the 36th Ranger Forces Regiment sent a nurse and rescue squad with medics from Maesariang Hospital to provide first aid to the baby and prepare for transportation.

They transported the baby from Mae La Noi district to Nakornping Hospital in Chiang Mai.

