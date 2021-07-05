Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Helicopters fight flames from Bang Phli factory blast

Two KA-32 helicopters were still battling flames from an explosion at a foam factory in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district on Monday afternoon. The fire took hold after a blast tore through the factory at around 2.50am.

Concerned that the flames could spread to chemical tanks at the factory, authorities have ordered residents in a 5-kilometre radius of the blast site to evacuate.

No deaths have been reported from the accident so far, though 20 people – 15 locals and five officials – have sustained injuries. Flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport, which lies within the 5km evacuation zone, are reportedly operating as normal.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.