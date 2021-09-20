Chiang Mai reaping 1-tonne harvest of anti-Covid herb Fah Talai Jone

The seedlings will be raised in three districts of the northern province in a pilot project subsidised by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry expects 1 tonne of green chiretta to be harvested by the end of September – enough to produce 200-300 kilograms of capsules.

On Monday, the 100,000 green chiretta plants were distributed to private and government agencies for planting in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim, San Sai and Mae Wang districts. The project also aims to boost incomes for locals. The private sector will support cultivation of the herb, from planting through to harvest

The harvested green chiretta will be handed to local public health agencies and the Union of Thai Traditional Medicine Society, who will process the herb into medicine and distribute it to Chiang Mai residents.

The ministry is also asking for donations of green chiretta seedlings. Those interested in making a donation can call the ministry at 094 3615 628.