1.9 million doses of Moderna to land in Thailand this year

Healthcare pharmaceutical company Zuellig Pharma revealed on Friday that 1.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Moderna will be delivered to Thailand this November.

According to the Zuellig Pharma’s statement, ZP Therapeutics, a company’s unit, confirmed that it will deliver 1.9 million doses Moderna to Thailand within the fourth quarter of 2021. The first lot was expected to deliver in November.

Also, the remaining 6.8 million doses were expected to be delivered within the first quarter of the next year.
 

