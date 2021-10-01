Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Rescuers find body of boat driver’s wife after couple go missing in Ayutthaya

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Rescuers find body of boat driver’s...

A rescue team hunting for the towboat driver and his wife who went missing on Wednesday finally found the body of Narumon Chandrachot, 51, on Thursday in Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district.

Narumon and her husband Somchai Thankul, 62, disappeared when their boat sank in the Chao Phraya River near Ayutthaya’s Wat Phanan Choeng temple.

As of press time, the team had not been able to recover Narumon’s body. The strong currents had taken the body into Pathum Thani area as of 8pm on Thursday.

The team plans to drag the sunk boat out of the river near the Ayutthaya River View Hotel on Friday as the tide is weak there. Divers have also been deployed to search for the missing driver inside the boat.

Related stories:

Published : October 01, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.