Rescuers find body of boat driver’s wife after couple go missing in Ayutthaya

Narumon and her husband Somchai Thankul, 62, disappeared when their boat sank in the Chao Phraya River near Ayutthaya’s Wat Phanan Choeng temple.
As of press time, the team had not been able to recover Narumon’s body. The strong currents had taken the body into Pathum Thani area as of 8pm on Thursday.
The team plans to drag the sunk boat out of the river near the Ayutthaya River View Hotel on Friday as the tide is weak there. Divers have also been deployed to search for the missing driver inside the boat.
Published : October 01, 2021
