Volunteers come to the rescue of man stranded in Phayao mountain

The volunteers went looking for Boonma Kantiya, 47, as soon as they received his call and found him stuck 3 kilometres up the mountain with an injured knee. The volunteers splinted his leg and carried him down on a stretcher. The patient was then delivered to Mae Chai Hospital.

Boonma said he had gone mushroom hunting with a friend on Tuesday evening but stumbled and slid down the steep mountain. His friend then helped him up and had him settle down with a bonfire. However, he said, he could not call for help until the following morning due to the lack of a mobile phone signal.