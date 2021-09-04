Missing Dutch man rescued from Phetchaburi forest after three days

Villagers who found him said they were returning home from catching bullfrogs when they found Van Rossum’s motorcycle parked in the forest. They searched around the area and found the man lying in the puddle, so they helped him up and contacted police, who later brought him to a nearby hospital for a check-up.

Ratchata Chanwichit, 61, reportedly said that her husband rode a motorcycle from their house in Cha-Am district to get some beer from a shop in Tha Yang district on Tuesday and had not returned until dark. She called him on his mobile phone and he answered that he was lost in the woods, before the line was cut due to heavy rains in the area, prompting her to file a missing person report.