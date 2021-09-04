British man, 73, stranded in Khon Kaen mountain, rescued after three days

Barry Leonard Weller left his house on Tuesday to meet a friend in another village. It was raining heavily that evening and he did not return to his house.

His girlfriend Tawee Chaisanrit, 49, searched for him the next morning. She found his motorcycle so she called rescue workers to help. She thought that Weller had lost his way and could not ask for directions as he could not speak Thai. She confirmed that there was no altercation between them.

Weller was found exhausted with injuries on both his feet after walking in the mountain for days. Rescuers spent three hours rescuing him from the mountain.

Weller said that he could not remember much. He just kept walking and slept when it was nighttime. He thanked the rescuers for helping him.