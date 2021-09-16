Phi Phi police find body of missing Austrian hotel manager

The site was about 200 metres from the island’s main road.
Hallermann, who was general manager of the Zeavola Resort on the island, was captured on CCTV leaving the resort on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen walking along the beach with a backpack.
Police have been hunting for Hallermann since Monday.
The body has been sent to the Prachasantisook Foundation for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
