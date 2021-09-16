Thursday, September 16, 2021

Phi Phi police find body of missing Austrian hotel manager

The body of Florian Hallermann, 56, who had gone missing five days ago was found on the Ao Plaew hill on Krabi’s Phi Phi Island at 5pm on Wednesday.

The site was about 200 metres from the island’s main road.

Hallermann, who was general manager of the Zeavola Resort on the island, was captured on CCTV leaving the resort on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen walking along the beach with a backpack.

Police have been hunting for Hallermann since Monday.

The body has been sent to the Prachasantisook Foundation for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Published : September 16, 2021

