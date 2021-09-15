Phi Phi police, locals expand hunt for missing Austrian hotel manager

Florian Hallermann, 56, general manager of the Zeavola Resort, was last spotted by a resort security camera on Saturday afternoon. He was walking along the beach with a backpack.

Phi Phi police launched a search operation on Monday but failed to find any trace of the Austrian.

On Wednesday, officers and villagers split into three teams to cover forests, hills and caves around Laem Tong Beach, where the luxury Zeavola Resort is located. Local media reported that one of the search teams found the body of a Thai man in mangrove forest, though it is not yet known whether the death is linked with Hallerman’s disappearance. Koh Phi Phi Hospital is reportedly conducting an autopsy on the body.