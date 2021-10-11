Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Thailand gets WHO stamp of approval for jab standards

Thailand’s National Regulatory Authority (NRA) for vaccines was given a Maturity Level 3 mark – the second-highest in the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s classification system.

The classification was announced on August 27 by Dr Marieangela Simao, assistant director-general to WHO’s Access to Medicines and Health Products, at the virtual International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA) held between September 20 to 24.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkonghchana explained that evaluation is based on the quality, safety and effectiveness of vaccines distributed in a country. Thailand getting the third level means its vaccine supervision system is stable and integration work systematic. The ranking has four levels.

Related news:

“The WHO said Thailand has enhanced its NRA for vaccines to meet increasing domestic demands, especially the immunisation jabs for children. It also praised Thailand for producing trusted vaccines that can be exported and contribute to the regional and global vaccine supply. The country has also strived to continuously expand its vaccine regulatory guidelines and develop drugs and other medical products,” he said.

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.