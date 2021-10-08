WHO set to vaccinate 40 pct population of every country against COVID-19 by end 2021

According to WHO's records, more than 6.4 billion vaccine doses have now been administered globally, and almost one-third of the world's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, low-income countries have received less than half of one percent of the world's vaccines. In Africa, less than five percent of people are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this year, WHO set a target for all countries to vaccinate ten percent of their populations by the end of September, but 56 countries didn't make it. That has prompted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to join the WHO chief to launch the latest strategy.

"Vaccine inequality is the best ally of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Guterres, but "through dose sharing, swaps, technology transfers and other priority actions, it is possible to reduce deaths and minimize suffering, prevent health systems from being overwhelmed, resume social and economic activities, and reduce the risk of dangerous new variants."

The UN chief also renewed his appeal to G20 for help, adding that "their meeting later this month will be an opportunity to deliver."

"I urge all global stakeholders to step up, mobilize their resources and turn this strategy into a reality," he said.