North Korea accepts COVID aid from WHO amid border shutdown

The US State Department said Thursday that it supports humanitarian aid to the North, but stressed that the regime was largely responsible for the suffering there.



“Even when we disagree with a particular regime, we believe that we must work to the best of our ability to do all we can to alleviate the suffering of the people. And so we continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid to the DPRK,” the department’s spokesperson Ned Price said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.



“It’s important to emphasize, at the same time, that the DPRK regime itself is primarily responsible for the humanitarian situation in the country. The regime continues to exploit its own citizens, to violate their human rights, to divert resources from the country’s people to build up its unlawful WMD and ballistic missiles program.”



Price noted that the US is still involved in efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the North, which is evident in its ongoing work to speed up approvals by the UN Security Council’s 1718 sanctions committee for organizations around the world to deliver “life-saving aid” to Pyongyang.



