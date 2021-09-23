Delta is by far worlds most dominant coronavirus variant, WHO says

The global body downgraded its advisories on three other virus variants in a reflection of how delta is "outcompeting and replacing" everything else.

"Less than 1% of the sequences that are available right now are alpha, beta and gamma," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on covid-19, said in a video Q&A, referring to the three other variants the organization considers "of concern."

"Of those four variants of concern, delta is, by far, the most transmissible," Van Kerkhove added. "If delta is identified or starts to circulate in a country where there is beta . . . [delta] has quickly replaced the variant there."