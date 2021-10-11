Bangkok construction worker hit with huge fines over ‘wheelie’

The man, who works at construction sites and picks garbage in his spare time, admitted to lifting his attached trolley because he said the tyre had gone flat and he did not want to damage the wheel. He also said he was rushing to work that morning and apologised profusely for his action.

He was charged for unauthorised modification of his motorbike, not having an updated registration sticker, not wearing a helmet and driving recklessly.

Meanwhile, the motorist who captured the image was rewarded 3,000 baht.

People are urged to record clips of reckless driving and forward them to the police headquarters for a reward.