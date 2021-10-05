Thu, October 14, 2021

Boasting big biker lands himself in big trouble

A big biker who was practising precarious stunts near Khao Yai’s Toscana Valley hotel was arrested and hit with a 3,000 baht fine.

The 45-year-old Uten (last name withheld) was also slapped with a month in prison and has had his bike confiscated in the bargain.

Provincial police showed up at Uten’s bike repair shop in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district on Monday after photographs of him doing stunts in front of a cheering audience went viral on social media.

He was hit with two charges – reckless driving that may cause harm to persons or property and driving without regard to the safety of others.

The suspect is reportedly part of a big bike gang that frequently organises stunts for its large social media following. The gang has also been frequently slammed on social media for paying no heed to safety.

