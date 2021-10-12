Inebriated son escapes police after spearing father’s left thigh

The mother later told officers that their son is unemployed and a drug addict who sometimes assaults his parents.

She said they decided to call the police this time because Ekkachai had arrived home drunk and set fire to their home. She added that Ekkachai had been arrested several times before but never kept behind bars for too long.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the mother has been invited to the district police station to testify. The father has been admitted to Rat Burana Hospital for treatment and his testimony will be taken later. Police, meanwhile, have launched a manhunt for the missing son.

