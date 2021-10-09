Thu, October 14, 2021

10 held for partying, doing drugs during curfew hours in Bangkok gay sauna

Police raided “Faros Sauna” in Bangkok’s Ramkhamhaeng area in the wee hours of Saturday and arrested the owner along with nine partygoers.

This place in the had reportedly been raided in late May. At that time, 57 persons were arrested.

This time, all persons were charged for violation of the emergency decree and Communicable Disease Act. The owner was also accused of opening the entertainment venue without permission, while those who had taken drugs got narcotic-related charges.

Published : October 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

