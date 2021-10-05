‘Joe Ferrari’ seized smuggled luxury cars even before they crossed the border

“Of the 270, 101 had been reported stolen before being seized and 169 were reported after being confiscated,” he said. “We also have evidence showing that other officers were also involved in this scam.

“We believe Thitisan and his gang have been confiscating smuggled luxury cars and submitting them to the Customs Department for auction after pocketing 5 per cent of the estimated price as finder’s fee,” Suchart said. “We are investigating to see if the buyers of these cars are also related to the gang. The investigation team should be able to file charges within November.”

Suchart said most of these cars had been smuggled from Singapore and Malaysia.