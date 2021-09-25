Sat, September 25, 2021

in-focus

59 arrested in raid on alleged drug party in Bangkok

Police cracked down on a drug party held at Galaxy Resort in Bangkok’s Bang Khen area on Friday.

A total of 59 people were arrested and 61 pills of ecstacy and 8.53 grams of ketamine seized.

According to the latest report, the 59 will be checked for narcotics use before they are charged.

Related News

Mandatory for online sellers to display product price and description

Tourism bodies seek Bt10 billion government assistance

Netizens roast dog meat business

59 arrested in raid on alleged drug party in Bangkok 59 arrested in raid on alleged drug party in Bangkok 59 arrested in raid on alleged drug party in Bangkok 59 arrested in raid on alleged drug party in Bangkok

Published : September 25, 2021

Related News

Thailand will get 1 million doses of vaccine soon, says US Embassy

Published : Sep 25, 2021

List of students opting for Pfizer vaccine to be ready on Sunday

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Long-neck Karen in Mae Hong Son vaccinated against Covid

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Over 4,000 people defrauded by online ponzi scheme

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Latest News

Thailand will get 1 million doses of vaccine soon, says US Embassy

Published : Sep 25, 2021

List of students opting for Pfizer vaccine to be ready on Sunday

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Thailand hosts return of Asian Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball Championships

Published : Sep 25, 2021

On journey home, Meng says "without strong motherland, no freedom today"

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.