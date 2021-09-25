Sat, September 25, 2021

Mandatory for online sellers to display product price and description

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) on Friday warned online sellers to display the price and description of their products and services clearly.

The DIT has also forbid sellers via Facebook, Instagram, Line, websites, and other platforms to only reveal the price through private messages or personal calls.

Violaters will be fined up to 10,000 baht. Those who provide information on such practices will receive 25 per cent of the fine as reward, the department said.

The evidence could be in the form of chat messages, price in the private messages, and the bank account of the seller.

People could inform or report online sellers to the DIT on hotline 1569 or email at [email protected]

Published : September 25, 2021

