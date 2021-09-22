Drug rehab temple closed after torture claim

The facility at Wat Tha Phu Rat Bamrung was treating 274 patients – 49 psychiatric cases and 225 drug addicts – according to the Department of Medical Services.

The closure order came after an investigation of the temple by the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment, the Narcotics Control Board and related agencies.

The institute’s director, Sarayut Boonchaipanichwatana, said the temple's abbot, who had operated the facility, had died on Monday (September 20).

"The facility must submit documents to the Kanchanaburi Provincial Public Health Office as soon as possible," Sarayut said.