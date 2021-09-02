Russian in custody after drugs bust on Koh Samui

Immigration police on the resort island raided the house and discovered narcotics and a set of digital scales inside.

Evidence seized included 16 grams of crystal meth (Ice), 200 grams and 10 tablets of cocaine, 25 grams of ketamine, 16 grams of methamphetamine, and 50 tablets of MDMA (Ecstasy).

A suspect was charged with possessing category 1 and 2 narcotics for sale and sent for interrogation at the island’s Bophut Police Station.