Prayut expects BTS-BMA Green Line battle to be resolved soon

The Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the ongoing legal wrangle between the BTS Skytrain operator and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) over the Green Line extension.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expects the problem to be cleared soon once certain issues are untangled.

BTS operator Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) recently filed two lawsuits against BMA demanding the 12 billion baht it is owed for operating the Green Line extension and 20 billion baht for its purchase of the train operating system.

Published : October 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

