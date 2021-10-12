Prayut expects BTS-BMA Green Line battle to be resolved soon

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expects the problem to be cleared soon once certain issues are untangled.
BTS operator Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) recently filed two lawsuits against BMA demanding the 12 billion baht it is owed for operating the Green Line extension and 20 billion baht for its purchase of the train operating system.
Published : October 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
