Sat, October 16, 2021

in-focus

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that though the Kompasu storm has weakened, strong southwest monsoon still prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

This will bring isolated showers to many parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

Also, the monsoon trough lying across the Central and lower Northeast regions has brought flash floods to Prachin Buri and Nakhon Nayok over Friday and Saturday. More than 410 households in three districts have been affected.

Though the tropical depression Lionrock weakened to a low-pressure cell, it still brought heavy rain to the North, Northeast, Central, East and South (west coast) over the past week. Nine provinces, namely Chiang Mai, Lampang, Loei, Phetchabun, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, Chumphon, and Ranong, were hit with flash floods and 7,931 households in 20 districts were affected.

Though flooding has eased in most of the provinces, 3,317 households in seven districts of Chanthaburi and Trat are still suffering.

Meanwhile, more than 33 provinces have been battered by the Dianmu storm from September 23 to October 7, affecting 333,367 households in 225 districts. The storm also claimed 14 lives – 11 in Lopburi, two in Phetchabun and one in Chai Nat.

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

Related News

Typhoon Kompasu makes landfall in south China island province

Flooding eases in 17 of 33 provinces hit by Dianmu tropical storm

Bangkok, Navy work together to prevent flood

 

Of the 33, nine provinces are still swamped with 83,271 households in 40 districts affected. The nine inundated provinces are Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Lopburi, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani.

Though floods have more or less cleared, lowland areas are still struggling. DDPM said it is cooperating with provincial authorities to survey the damage and is providing help in line with the Finance Ministry’s order.

People can contact DDPM via Line ID @1784DDPM or via the 1784 hotline at any time of the day or night.

 

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts
 

Related News

Published : October 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Public Health Ministry to consider 2nd Pfizer jab for schoolboys next week

Published : Oct 16, 2021

If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA

Published : Oct 16, 2021

4th lot of AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan lands on Thai soil

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Tourism operators in Koh Lipe wary about reopening

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Latest News

Public Health Ministry to consider 2nd Pfizer jab for schoolboys next week

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA

Published : Oct 16, 2021

New MRT Purple Line extension a boon to real-estate, say Krungthai Bank analysts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.