Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

Also, the monsoon trough lying across the Central and lower Northeast regions has brought flash floods to Prachin Buri and Nakhon Nayok over Friday and Saturday. More than 410 households in three districts have been affected.

Though the tropical depression Lionrock weakened to a low-pressure cell, it still brought heavy rain to the North, Northeast, Central, East and South (west coast) over the past week. Nine provinces, namely Chiang Mai, Lampang, Loei, Phetchabun, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, Chumphon, and Ranong, were hit with flash floods and 7,931 households in 20 districts were affected.

Though flooding has eased in most of the provinces, 3,317 households in seven districts of Chanthaburi and Trat are still suffering.

Meanwhile, more than 33 provinces have been battered by the Dianmu storm from September 23 to October 7, affecting 333,367 households in 225 districts. The storm also claimed 14 lives – 11 in Lopburi, two in Phetchabun and one in Chai Nat.