Flooding eases in 17 of 33 provinces hit by Dianmu tropical storm

The department said heavy rains brought by the storm since September 23 had caused floods in 33 provinces affecting 323,523 households in 222 districts. The natural disaster has also reportedly claimed nine lives.

Flooding has eased in 17 provinces, namely Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phichit, Phetchabun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Buri Ram, Nakhon Pathom, Yasothon, Surin, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sa Kaew, Chanthaburi, Prachinburi and Chai Nat.

However, people living in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani are still suffering from heavy flooding.