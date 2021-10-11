More rain forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rain in some areas.

The department also mentioned that the tropical storm “KOMPASU” over the Pacific Ocean or the eastern Philippines has no effect on Thailand’s weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-27 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department