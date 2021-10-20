Russian boy severely burned in Pai hot spring transferred to Bangkok for medical treatment

The family rushed him to Pai Hospital before he was sent to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital to undergo three surgeries.

The embassy said in the post that the boy has now been transferred to Chulalongkorn Hospital in the capital to receive further treatment as a special case.

It also mentioned that THB621,000 of treatment funds was raised by the Orthodox Church in Thailand Foundation for the boy’s treatment.

The Embassy went on praise Soopakij Chearavanont, the head of CP Group, a former Russian honorary consul in Phuket, who has been recently appointed Russian honorary consul in Chiang Mai, for expressing his willingness to bear all costs to do with Misha’s treatment in Bangkok.

