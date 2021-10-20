Wed, October 20, 2021

Russian boy severely burned in Pai hot spring transferred to Bangkok for medical treatment

A seven-year-old Russian boy who was severely burned after falling into a hot spring in Mae Hong Son on October 4 has been transferred to Bangkok for further medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy voiced its appreciation in a Facebook post on Tuesday after more than THB620,000 was raised by various sources for the boy’s medical expenses.

Misha Ivanov fell into the hot spring while visiting one of the parks in Pai district. Some 80 per cent of his body was severely scalded by the 90-95-degree-Celsius water.

The family rushed him to Pai Hospital before he was sent to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital to undergo three surgeries.

The embassy said in the post that the boy has now been transferred to Chulalongkorn Hospital in the capital to receive further treatment as a special case.

It also mentioned that THB621,000 of treatment funds was raised by the Orthodox Church in Thailand Foundation for the boy’s treatment.

The Embassy went on praise Soopakij Chearavanont, the head of CP Group, a former Russian honorary consul in Phuket, who has been recently appointed Russian honorary consul in Chiang Mai, for expressing his willingness to bear all costs to do with Misha’s treatment in Bangkok.

Published : October 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

