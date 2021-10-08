Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Loei’s quaint Chiang Khan to welcome tourists from Nov 1

Loei’s Chiang Khan district will open its doors to double-jabbed tourists from November 1 as part of the government’s plan to slowly open the country to travellers next month.

Provincial governor Chaitawat Niemsri said on Friday that the first step will be to vaccinate 70 per cent of Chiang Khan’s population above the age of 18. There are 33,968 persons who fall under this category and 55.18 per cent or 26,777 of them have received their first dose.

Chaitawat held a meeting with Loei’s communicable disease committee and tourism operators on Friday to discuss the reopening of Chiang Khan as well as set up guidelines.

Travellers to Loei will be required to show proof that they have been double-jabbed or a negative RT-PCR result taken within 72 hours. Those without proof of jabs or test results will be provided with an RT-PCR test. Those with a negative test result will be allowed to enter the province, while those testing positive will be admitted to the hospital.

Chiang Khan is a small peaceful town located on the banks of the Mekong River with Laos on the other side. It is an old city and very popular among local tourists.

Published : October 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

