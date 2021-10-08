Loei’s quaint Chiang Khan to welcome tourists from Nov 1

Chaitawat held a meeting with Loei’s communicable disease committee and tourism operators on Friday to discuss the reopening of Chiang Khan as well as set up guidelines.

Travellers to Loei will be required to show proof that they have been double-jabbed or a negative RT-PCR result taken within 72 hours. Those without proof of jabs or test results will be provided with an RT-PCR test. Those with a negative test result will be allowed to enter the province, while those testing positive will be admitted to the hospital.

Chiang Khan is a small peaceful town located on the banks of the Mekong River with Laos on the other side. It is an old city and very popular among local tourists.