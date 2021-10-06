Cabinet okays Bt135m budget for beneficial Michelin Guide Thailand project

TAT will pay Michelin Travel Partner France Ltd $820,000 per year to publish and promote Michelin Guide Thailand, a travel guide for famous restaurants in various provinces around the country, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Phang-nga and Ayutthaya.

The company is obligated to survey restaurants in at least three more provinces, one of which will be in the northeast.

TAT will use its own budget to pay the fee in the first year and the government will allocate additional money for TAT in the following years.

“Michelin will be responsible for sending inspectors to survey and rank restaurants in Thailand based on their standards and publish the annual Michelin Guide Thailand to introduce restaurants that pass their evaluation,” she said.