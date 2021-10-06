Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Cabinet okays Bt135m budget for beneficial Michelin Guide Thailand project

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) proposal to allocate a budget of $4.1 million (THB135.5 million) to support the Michelin Guide Thailand 2022-2026 project, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said.

TAT will pay Michelin Travel Partner France Ltd $820,000 per year to publish and promote Michelin Guide Thailand, a travel guide for famous restaurants in various provinces around the country, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Phang-nga and Ayutthaya.

The company is obligated to survey restaurants in at least three more provinces, one of which will be in the northeast.

TAT will use its own budget to pay the fee in the first year and the government will allocate additional money for TAT in the following years.

“Michelin will be responsible for sending inspectors to survey and rank restaurants in Thailand based on their standards and publish the annual Michelin Guide Thailand to introduce restaurants that pass their evaluation,” she said.

“Furthermore, the company will allow TAT to present a new award called Michelin Thailand Service Award by TAT to entrepreneurs with outstanding services,” Traisulee said.

“The Tourism and Sports Ministry said the previous project, Michelin Guide Thailand 2017-2020, has greatly helped improve the country’s image as a travel destination that is rich in food culture and meets international quality and standards,” she said.

“It has also increased the value and potential of Thai food in global markets, as well as attract world class chefs to work in Thailand and promote investment in the high-end restaurant industry,” Traisulee added.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

