Low-key Buddhist Lent

Both the locals and monks strictly wore a face mask and all Buddhist Lent activities have been cancelled as there are increased virus infection cases daily in the province.



As well as in Uthai Thani where not many Buddhists came out to participate on this holy day and all the traditional activities have been suspended due to the pandemic, coupled with floods in some areas.

Some tourists travelled to Sakae Krang River market at Uthai Thani municipal to make merit and shop local organic produces along the river. However, the boat cruise activity to experience the traditional houseboat community has also been suspended due to the high water and flooding in some areas along the river banks.

