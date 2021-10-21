Thu, October 21, 2021

Low-key Buddhist Lent

The end of Buddhist Lent Day on Thursday is not expected to be as lively as it has normally been due to the present Covid-19 pandemic and floods, while many cultural ceremonies have been cancelled in a bid to prevent more virus outbreaks from occurring.

In Songkhla, some of the locals gathered at Wachira market in Muang district on Thursday morning to make merit and offer food to the monks, as well as make royal merit for Somdej Phra Srinagarindra, the Princess Mother, on the occasion of her birthday, which falls on Buddhist Lent Day on October 21 this year.

Both the locals and monks strictly wore a face mask and all Buddhist Lent activities have been cancelled as there are increased virus infection cases daily in the province.


 As well as in Uthai Thani where not many Buddhists came out to participate on this holy day and all the traditional activities have been suspended due to the pandemic, coupled with floods in some areas.

Some tourists travelled to Sakae Krang River market at Uthai Thani municipal to make merit and shop local organic produces along the river. However, the boat cruise activity to experience the traditional houseboat community has also been suspended due to the high water and flooding in some areas along the river banks.

