Monks aid flood victims in Sukhothai, Unesco-listed heritage safe

A week of heavy monsoon rain has overwhelmed a dam in Lampang’s Thoen district, flooding thousands of households downstream in Sukhothai’s Si Samrong district.

The flood-hit residents have been unable to leave their houses for work or to find food for the past three days.

Monks from three local temples – Phlai Chumpol, Ban Rai and Tret Nai – have come to the rescue by delivering necessities including 400 food packages, 70 sacks of rice and 1,200 bottles of water.

According to latest reports, around 2,366 Sukhothai households have been flooded. However, tourist attractions of the Unesco-listed Sukhothai Historical Park have not been damaged by the floodwater.