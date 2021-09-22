Cabinet cuts social security contributions from 5% to 2.5%

“The aim is to alleviate the financial burden of business owners and their employees during the Covid-19 situation,” Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Wednesday. “Monthly employee contributions under Article 39 of the Social Security Act will be cut from 432 baht to 235 baht.”

Article 39 applies to those who have stopped working but wish to maintain their social security benefits.

Social Security Office secretary-general Thossaphol Kritwongwiman said this measure should help up to 480,000 businesses and 13 million employees.

For more information on social security or labour-related issues, call Labour Ministry’s 1506 hotline.

Related Stories

80 per cent of employees under social security want to be vaccinated

Social security beneficiaries to get their jabs from today

Worker compensation packages in pipeline for Ayutthaya, Chonburi and Chachoengsao