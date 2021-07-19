Worker compensation packages in pipeline for Ayutthaya, Chonburi and Chachoengsao

The proposed compensation package will cover workers under the Social Security scheme, as per articles 33 and 40 of the Social Security Act.

Like workers in other Dark Red provinces such as metropolitan Bangkok, employers will get 3,000 baht per employee, capped at 600,000 baht (200 employees). Meanwhile, eligible employees will each receive payments of 2,500 baht.

Also, freelance workers aged 15 to 65 can register for compensation payments of 5,000 baht at www.sso.go.th, 7-Elevens or Big C complexes.