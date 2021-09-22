Personal data of 106 million visitors to Thailand exposed online

Bob Diachenko, who leads Comparitech’s cybersecurity research, discovered the database on August 22, and immediately alerted the Thai authorities, who acknowledged the incident and secured the data the following day.

Diachenko surmises that any foreigner who travelled to Thailand in the last decade might have had their information exposed in the incident. He even confirmed the database contained his own name and entries to Thailand.

Timeline of the exposure

Dates on the exposed records ranged from 2011 to the present day. Here’s what we know happened:

August 20: The database was indexed by search engine Censys.

August 22: Diachenko discovered the unprotected data and immediately took steps to verify and alert the owner in line with our responsible disclosure policy.

August 23: Thai authorities were quick to acknowledge the incident and swiftly secured the data.

Notably, the IP address of the database is still public, but the database itself has been replaced with a “honeypot” as of the time of writing. Anyone who attempts access at that address now receives the message, “This is honeypot, all access were logged.” [sic]

Thai authorities responded quickly to Diachenko’s disclosure, though we do not know how long the data was exposed before being indexed. Our honeypot experiments show attackers can find and access unsecured databases in a matter of hours.

Thai authorities maintain the data was not accessed by any unauthorised parties.