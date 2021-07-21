Thailand MotoGP race cancelled for 2nd year in a row

Round 16 of the world’s top motorcycle racing competition had been scheduled for Buri Ram’s Chang International Circuit on October 15-17. "Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," MotoGP said in a statement. Plans are in the pipeline for a replacement race, it added. This year’s Australian and Japanese MotoGP races were cancelled earlier.
Published : July 21, 2021
By : The Nation
