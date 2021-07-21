Wednesday, July 21, 2021

life

Thailand MotoGP race cancelled for 2nd year in a row

The Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix became the latest victim of Covid-19 on Wednesday when organisers cancelled the race for the second year running.

Round 16 of the world’s top motorcycle racing competition had been scheduled for Buri Ram’s Chang International Circuit on October 15-17. "Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," MotoGP said in a statement. Plans are in the pipeline for a replacement race, it added. This year’s Australian and Japanese MotoGP races were cancelled earlier.

calendar

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

